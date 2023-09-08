Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Cooler pattern ahead!

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday!! We are forecasting a cooler pattern here in the ArkLaTex that may take effect as soon as tomorrow! Two waves of showers/thunderstorms are expected today for the east and west sides of the ArkLaTex bringing us more much needed rain for the region. Temperatures look to cool off into the 80′s for much of next week as well.

Currently, it has just stopped raining in Shreveport, but the system is still moving southeast through central and eastern Louisiana as we speak. This afternoon will be calm and quiet with maybe some clouds rolling by. However, later tonight another round of storms looks to pass through Oklahoma and east Texas hopefully putting a good dent on the drought conditions.

After the systems pass, we are looking at a much less active pattern for the weekend with highs around the average for this time of year in the low 90′s and rain chances will remain low. By the time we get to the middle of the week, we can expect temperatures in the 80′s throughout the rest of the week and more rain possibly heading our way. So, everyone, get ready for more relief in the ArkLaTex!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported on W 73rd Street in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Deadly shooting report at W 73rd Street & Clift Avenue
Liberty-Eylau Middle School
Liberty-Eylau ISD issues statement after allegations of sub touching students inappropriately
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Plans are to move the Shreveport OMV office from 9310 Normandie Drive to 6005 Rasberry Lane...
Shreveport OMV office to be relocated from Normandie Drive to Rasberry Lane
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Another wave of storms looks to hit the region
CJ's Friday morning weather update
Hurricane Lee whirled through open waters toward the northeast Caribbean late Thursday becoming...
Hurricane Lee barrels through open Atlantic waters after becoming season’s first Category 5 storm
Severe storms possible today & tonight
Severe weather threat today & tonight
Severe storms possible today & tonight
Matt's morning weather update