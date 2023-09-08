Cooler pattern ahead!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday!! We are forecasting a cooler pattern here in the ArkLaTex that may take effect as soon as tomorrow! Two waves of showers/thunderstorms are expected today for the east and west sides of the ArkLaTex bringing us more much needed rain for the region. Temperatures look to cool off into the 80′s for much of next week as well.

Currently, it has just stopped raining in Shreveport, but the system is still moving southeast through central and eastern Louisiana as we speak. This afternoon will be calm and quiet with maybe some clouds rolling by. However, later tonight another round of storms looks to pass through Oklahoma and east Texas hopefully putting a good dent on the drought conditions.

After the systems pass, we are looking at a much less active pattern for the weekend with highs around the average for this time of year in the low 90′s and rain chances will remain low. By the time we get to the middle of the week, we can expect temperatures in the 80′s throughout the rest of the week and more rain possibly heading our way. So, everyone, get ready for more relief in the ArkLaTex!

