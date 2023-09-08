Committee meets to discuss improvements for city pools

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Capital Improvements Committee met for the second time this month.

The committee is on a tight schedule as they race to hold weekly meetings to decide what they would want a part of a possible bond election.

The meeting held on Thursday, Sept. 7. focused on what improvements SPAR would like to make, especially to city pools.

SPAR’s director spoke at the meeting about how a specialist emphasized the need for revamped swimming pools.

“He came, he looked at them, he said he couldn’t believe we were operating these pools still. And he also talked about how we didn’t have any pools that are family friendly, because they all have very deep ends,” Shelly Ragle said.

One committee member said while she likes the city’s current spray grounds, she wants to see pools improved for kids of all ages.

“Really, the spray ground is great, especially for Hattie Perry Park, it’s a really great facility, but we have older kids who sometimes don’t want to get in the spray ground with the little six-year-olds,” Mavice Hughes Thigpen said. “I just want to know what can we offer the older kids because we no longer have Hattie Perry Park’s swimming pool.”

Bill Cockrell Pool was unable to reopen this summer due to maintenance issues.

