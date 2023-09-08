Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Committee meets to discuss improvements for city pools

By Donna Keeya
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Capital Improvements Committee met for the second time this month.

The committee is on a tight schedule as they race to hold weekly meetings to decide what they would want a part of a possible bond election.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Committee meets for the first time to discuss potential bond proposition]

The meeting held on Thursday, Sept. 7. focused on what improvements SPAR would like to make, especially to city pools.

SPAR’s director spoke at the meeting about how a specialist emphasized the need for revamped swimming pools.

“He came, he looked at them, he said he couldn’t believe we were operating these pools still. And he also talked about how we didn’t have any pools that are family friendly, because they all have very deep ends,” Shelly Ragle said.

One committee member said while she likes the city’s current spray grounds, she wants to see pools improved for kids of all ages.

“Really, the spray ground is great, especially for Hattie Perry Park, it’s a really great facility, but we have older kids who sometimes don’t want to get in the spray ground with the little six-year-olds,” Mavice Hughes Thigpen said. “I just want to know what can we offer the older kids because we no longer have Hattie Perry Park’s swimming pool.”

Bill Cockrell Pool was unable to reopen this summer due to maintenance issues.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to reports of an armed person on the campus of C.E. Byrd High School on...
Lockdown at Byrd High, Creswell Elementary lifted after reports of armed person at or near high school
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Liberty-Eylau Middle School
Liberty-Eylau ISD issues statement after allegations of sub touching students inappropriately
A shooting was reported on W 73rd Street in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Deadly shooting report at W 73rd Street & Clift Avenue
I-20 Bossier City
LaDOTD announces start date for construction on I-20 rehab project

Latest News

Liberty-Eylau Middle School
Liberty-Eylau ISD issues statement after allegations of sub touching students inappropriately
National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.
SPD explains how you can register your block party for National Night Out
A shooting was reported on W 73rd Street in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Deadly shooting report at W 73rd Street & Clift Avenue
More than 200 vendors will be at this weekend's Bossier Night Market.
Bossier Night Market returns with about 225 vendors Sept. 9 in Bossier City