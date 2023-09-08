Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Bossier Night Market returns with about 225 vendors Sept. 9 in Bossier City

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Those looking for family fun should check out the Bossier Night Market, happening Saturday, Sept. 9.

The market will feature more than 200 vendors, entertainment and more. Admission and parking are free.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, KSLA was joined live by Chris Graham, manager of the Bossier Night Market. He talked about a new addition to the market this year, what food trucks will be out there and what this market means for small business owners in the area.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFÉ:

