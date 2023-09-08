Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Bossier City community invited to annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Bossier City prepares for 9/11 remembrance event
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Keep Bossier Beautiful and the City of Bossier City are calling the community together to remember the events that took place on September 11, 2001.

The annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony is open to the public. Speakers will include Lt. Col. Oliver Jenkins, a reading from “What is a Hero” from a Bossier Elementary student and more.

KBB Executive Director Lynn Bryan joined KSLA on Friday, Sept. 8 to discuss the event. It will take place at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 at the Bossier City Municipal Complex.

