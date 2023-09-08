Benton’s Greg Manning, Jr. is the Wendy’s ‘Giant of the Week’

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - “We needed to score, “ says Benton running back Greg Manning, Jr. “I had to pick my team up. They kept pushing me. So, I had to lead the team.”

That he did. The Tiger scored four times in his team’s Week One victory over Northwood. Three of those came in the second half, which allowed his squad to seal the 28-26 comeback win.”

“Just sometimes that’s how games are, " says Benton quarterback Jeff King. “Just got to feed that one person. Greg showed time and time again he could just run it down defenses throat. We stuck to what was working, and just kept feeding him.”

“We have several backs that are very capable of getting it done, " says Benton head football coach Reynolds Moore. “But, when he’s making things happen like that it’s hard to take him out. We kind of had the same deal happen in Haughton last year, when he had eight touchdowns. He just kept looking at us, ‘Give me the ball. I got you.’”

“Everyone was counting us out, " says Manning, Jr. “Thought we going to lose. Had to show everyone what we could do. Everybody think we’re young. But, we can play.”

“He’s just one of those guys, he’s earned the right to really look at me and say, ‘I want the ball. If he’s not feeling it. He’s going to tell us, and when he feels he’s in that rhythm. He’s going to tell us.”

