Shreveport pastor sworn in as president of National Assoc. of Gospel Radio

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A well-known radio personality in Shreveport has now become one of the most influential figures in gospel music.

Over the first weekend of September, Charles Johnson, known as Pastor CeJay, of KOKA radio station, was sworn in as the president of the National Association of Gospel Radio, Inc. (NAGR).

Charles Johnson, known as Pastor CeJay (CeJay Enterprises of Louisiana)

The NAGR is the country’s only trade association for radio professionals working in the gospel music industry. The group is made up of programmers, management, engineers, announcers, and salespeople. The mission is to “uphold the legacy of gospel radio and help it grow for generations.”

“I’m honored to have the confidence of my radio colleagues to give me an opportunity to lead this association,” said Pastor CeJay. In this role, I’ll work with and travel all over this country to help gospel radio professionals and artists achieve their goals; this role is life-changing, but I’m up for the task with God on my side.”

INFO FROM THE GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION

68% of Americans have listened to Christian or gospel music

African Americans account for 93% of gospel listeners

The top 10 albums sold more than 17 million copies

In the last month, more than 215 million people have listened to Christian or gospel music

Gospel radio was heard by 93% of African Americans, or more than 38 million people

The swearing in ceremony took place in New Orleans on Sept. 1.

