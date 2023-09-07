Shreveport OMV office to be relocated from Normandie Drive to Rasberry Lane

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Improved technology and better parking.

Those are among benefits that will come with relocating the Shreveport OMV office, state Rep. Cedric Glover said.

The Office of Motor Vehicles has been operating on a month-to-month lease for quite some time now at 9310 Normandie Drive, the legislator said.

Plans are to move the office to 6005 Rasberry Lane by September 2024. That’s just off Interstate 20, near Huntington High School and represents an investment in a section of the city in need, Glover said.

FUN FACT

The new location is 4.82 miles northwest of the existing location.

“Parking will be better. Handicapped access will be much better,” Glover said.

And the facility itself is more modern.

One of the challenges the OMV has faced is operating with technology that dates back to the 1970s, Glover said. This move should alleviate some of those issues, he added.

Answers to questions about how much the move will cost as compared to how much is being spent now were not immediately available.

