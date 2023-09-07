Deadly shooting report on W 73rd Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Police Department responded to reports of a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon (Sept. 7).

The call went out around 2:30 p.m. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on W 73rd Street between Union and Clift avenues. At least 11 units with SPD initially responded to the scene.

Officers on the scene confirm a male victim is dead.

No other information is available right now. More information will be added to this story as it becomes known.

