Summer Heat Safety Tips

Deadly shooting report on W 73rd Street

A shooting was reported on W 73rd Street in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
A shooting was reported on W 73rd Street in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Police Department responded to reports of a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon (Sept. 7).

The call went out around 2:30 p.m. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on W 73rd Street between Union and Clift avenues. At least 11 units with SPD initially responded to the scene.

Officers on the scene confirm a male victim is dead.

No other information is available right now. More information will be added to this story as it becomes known.

