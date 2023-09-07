Project 4 Hope to host benefit dance for veterans on Sept. 8

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Doug Leavitt joined KSLA Thursday, Sept. 7 to tell us about Project 4 Hope’s mission and give us information about an event happening Friday that allows individuals to help veterans.

Project 4 Hope is building a community to help homeless veterans get the help they need in order to get back on their feet. They are on a mission to establish transitional living, life skills and training for those who are in need.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: KSLA Salutes: Project 4 Hope]

“Project 4 Hope is building a community out in Arcadia. It’s for homeless veterans; we’re putting little homes together. Our goal is to put our 40 homes on our 7.5 acre area,” Leavitt explained. “These homes are good, not only for the single induvial, but also for homeless families. That way they can get on their feet and get back in the community.”

The event will be held on Sept. 8, 2023. (Project 4 Hope)

The event will be held Sept. 7. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

“The Red Chute Review has donated their time and talent to play for us at the VFW 4588. And of course, they donated their home for us to use for this benefit dance to raise funds. It’s $10 and the first 100 are guaranteed a door prize,” Leavitt said.

The dance will take place at 1004 Jeter Street in Bossier City.

All proceeds will go to help with housing for veterans at the Project 4 Hope building site.

Project 4 Hope also has another event coming up Nov. 10-11 called The Louisiana Viking Feast.

The Louisiana Viking Feast will be held Nov. 10-11. (Project 4 Hope)

News Release for the event:

1 - Title Sponsors: $10,000 This Top Sponsorship comes with 2 tables for 8 at the special Friday Night Royal Viking Court Event as well as 8 tickets for Saturdays Event • Your business name mentioned as Presenting Sponsor throughout both events and weeks leading up to and throughout the following year! • Large Sponsor Banner • Linked logo to Facebook Pages • Multiple mentions on Facebook Pages • Placement in newspaper advertisements, radio, TV, and all social media. You will be invited to join us for TV and Radio Interviews.

2 - Major Sponsors: $5,000 Major Sponsorship comes with 1 table for 8 at the special Friday Night Royal Viking Court Event as well as 6 tickets for Saturdays Event • Your business name mentioned as Major Sponsor throughout both events and weeks leading up to and throughout the following year! • Large Sponsor Banner • Linked logo to Facebook Pages • Multiple mentions on Feast Facebook page • Placement in newspaper advertisements, radio, TV, and all social media. You will be invited to join us for TV and Radio Interviews.

3 - Elite Sponsors: $2500 Elite Sponsorship comes with 6 tickets for Saturdays Event • Your business name mentioned as Elite Sponsor throughout both events and weeks leading up to and throughout the following year! • Logo on Sponsor Banner • Linked logo and mentions on Facebook Pages • Placement in newspaper advertisements, radio, TV, and all social media.

5 - Supporting Sponsors: $1000 • Logo on Sponsor Banner as well as mentions on Facebook Pages • 2 Tickets to Saturdays Event

10 - Continuing Sponsors: $500 • Mentions on Facebook Pages • Sponsor mentions at event.

Event: Friday November 10th 7-9pm Royal Viking Court Dinner for Top Sponsors, Tickets Also Available for Individuals $100 each. Live Auction with Keith Babb, Dinner, and Drinks.

Please circle the sponsorship you would like and make checks payable to ORVA. We can take Credit Card, Venmo and Paypal and QR Code on our Facebook Page. Please also send us your logo and full business name to sj.project4hope@gmail.com. All sponsor donations are tax deductible 47-5350702. If you have questions or need to pay with a credit card, please give me a call 318-737-5836.

Each sponsor will also receive a special honorary plaque put in the Community Center on the Veteran’s Property so that each Veteran that comes through our doors will know you were a huge support in their journey!

