Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Officials search for Carnival cruise passenger who mysteriously disappeared from docked boat

Officials said Kevin McGrath, 26, disappeared from a Carnival Cruise ship while the boat was...
Officials said Kevin McGrath, 26, disappeared from a Carnival Cruise ship while the boat was docked in Florida.(Miami-Dade Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida are searching for a Carnival Conquest cruise ship passenger who was reported missing on Monday.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, 26-year-old Kevin McGrath was last seen in his cabin by his brother around 2:00 a.m. while the ship was docked at Port Miami.

Officials said McGrath was supposed to meet with his family for breakfast before leaving the ship but he never arrived.

A spokesperson with Carnival Cruise Line said an extensive search was carried out by the ship’s officials, but McGrath was not found.

The U.S. Coast Guard was contacted and searched the waters around the ship via helicopter, and officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department boarded and searched the ship.

The spokesperson also said McGrath was not detected by surveillance systems, including U.S. Customs and Border Patrol during the debarkation.

Police said they determined McGrath did not go overboard, and it was eventually cleared to sail.

The Carnival spokesperson said a care team is supporting McGrath’s family in the wake of his disappearance.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting on Ed's Boulevard
Man, wife killed in incident involving Caddo deputies identified by coroner’s office
Police responded to reports of an armed person on the campus of C.E. Byrd High School on...
Lockdown at Byrd High, Creswell Elementary lifted after reports of armed person at or near high school
Deputy Jackie Loveless
Retired Bossier deputy known as ‘praying deputy’ dies over Labor Day weekend
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Dylan Lewis, 20
Man arrested for allegedly attacking officer at bar

Latest News

Organization offers resources, sense of community for caregivers
The call first went out around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Officers respond to Byrd High about reports of armed person
California Attorney General Rob Bonta fields questions during a press conference Monday, Aug....
California judge halts district policy requiring parents be told if kids change pronouns
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform on tour at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug....
Bruce Springsteen postpones September shows, citing doctor’s advice regarding ulcer treatment
FILE- Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Pletcher talks outside the federal courthouse, about the...
Felony convictions vacated for 4 Navy officers in sprawling ‘Fat Leonard’ bribery scandal