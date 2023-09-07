More license plate readers coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More license plate readers will be coming to Baton Rouge soon.

It’s part of the Page / Rice Camera Initiative, which was created by the Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation following the murders of LSU student Allie Rice and 3-year-old Devin Page Jr.

“So, we’re going to include license plate readers next month,” said Clay Young, chairman of the foundation on Wednesday.

The first license plate reader will be bought by the foundation, and the organization is looking to fundraise to put 9 more up in the future.

Many local law enforcement agencies including Baton Rouge Police and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office already utilize the license plate readers to look for vehicles that have been reported stolen, and search for people wanted for crimes.

That’s the case in the City of Central too, where police chief Roger Corcoran says they are a game changer in fighting crime.

“We’re the first ones I believe to put them up around our city, the sheriff’s office had a different type, they have some of them too,” said Chief Corcoran.

There are currently 10 license plate readers across the City of Central and another one on the way.

Corcoran says the readers are a investigative tool and have helped his officers make many arrests because of the technology.

“We get hits every day from those license plate readers, I mean 4, 5, 6, sometimes 8 a day. From stolen vehicles coming into the city limits of Central, stolen license plates, vehicles that have felony warrants attached to them,” said Chief Corcoran.

As soon as a vehicle passes the readers, it immediately runs the license plate and sends it through a crime database. The system automatically alerts officers on their computers and other devices, to let them know what to look for and where that car may be heading.

“We’ve solved numerous cases using them, and mostly it’s been hit and runs, and we’ve gotten a few stolen vehicles,” said Chief Corcoran.

Corcoran says crime has no boundaries and crime travels as well.

He believes as more and more municipalities install these license plate readers, the better the potential outcomes when it comes to combating crime across the Capital Region.

“Look at the crimes that need to be solved in Baton Rouge, and I hope they solve every one of them. I hope these cameras solve every one of them,” said Chief Corcoran.

“The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing. And I think at the end of the day for us, we have to own this as a city,” said Young.

The first license plate reader as part of the Page / Rice initiative could be installed as early as next month.

