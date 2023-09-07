Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Liberty-Eylau ISD issues statement after allegations of sub touching students inappropriately

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Liberty-Eylau Independent School District in Texarkana has released a statement after allegations surfaced regarding a substitute teacher.

Several parents contacted KSLA alleging their children were touched inappropriately by a substitute teacher at Liberty-Eylau Middle. The school district released the following statement Thursday, Sept. 7:

Dear Parents and Community Members,

We are aware that allegations were made regarding a substitute teacher at Liberty-Eylau Middle School. As soon as campus administrators became aware of the situation, the substitute was immediately removed from the substitute pool and an administrative investigation that included campus administrators, as well as the LEISD Police Department. Local authorities, along with the LEISD police department and the Texas Education Agency, are investigating the case.

The safety and security of our students is the district’s top priority. We appreciate the cooperation we have received from students and parents as we allow this investigation to continue.

Thank you,

Jeff Wright

Interim Superintendent

