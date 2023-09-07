Last gasp of the triple-digits?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! It’s going to be another hot one in the ArkLaTex but as the title states, this might be the last day of the triple-digits for the year (Keyword: “might”). Highs today will likely rise above 100 degrees across much of the region with feels-like temperatures possibly rising to 110. Most of the region is under a Heat Advisory and will be until 8 PM. We could see some pop-up showers or storms here and there throughout the afternoon. We’ll be staying warm tonight with lows in the low-80s and upper-70s.

An approaching cold front on Friday will help to increase shower and storm coverage. Temperatures will still heat well into the 90s before any rain arrives, but if it develops early enough it could keep us from hitting the triple digits again. Rain chances will climb to around 50% on Friday.

As the front moves through Saturday additional showers and storms are likely, especially the first half of the day. We’ll dry out through the afternoon with temperatures warming into the low 90s. By Sunday expect less humidity, but still a little toasty on the temperatures. After starting the morning in the 60s we’ll get back into the low 90s by afternoon with mostly sunny and dry conditions. Sunshine and low humidity continue Monday with highs back in the low 90s after starting off in the 60s. Another cold front is due in by midweek bringing some more rain and another temperature drop. By Tuesday and Wednesday, high temperatures may only be in the 80s!

