Last day of triple digits before relief arrives

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another day of dangerous heat is expected for today. Temperatures will quickly warm through the day reaching the upper 90s to low 100s by afternoon. The humidity will make it feel as hot as 110 or higher in some spots. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will be in effect again across the ArkLaTex. Some spotty showers or storms will likely pop-up during the afternoon, but not everyone will see rain with the chances of getting wet only around 20-30%.

An approaching cold front on Friday will help to increase shower and storm coverage. Temperatures will still heat well into the 90s before any rain arrives, but if it develops early enough it could keep us from hitting the triple digits again. Rain chances will climb to around 50% on Friday.

As the front moves through Saturday additional showers and storms are likely, especially the first half of the day. We’ll dry out through the afternoon with temperatures warming into the low 90s. By Sunday expect less humidity, but still a little toasty on the temperatures. After starting the morning in the 60s we’ll get back into the low 90s by afternoon with mostly sunny and dry conditions.

Sunshine and low humidity continue Monday with highs back in the low 90s after starting off in the 60s. Another cold front is due in by midweek bringing some more rain and another temperature drop. By Tuesday and Wednesday high temperatures may only be in the 80s!

