Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Former DeSoto corrections officer charged in 2019 excessive force incident

Bodycam footage shows Javarrea Pouncy on Sept. 27, 2019
Bodycam footage shows Javarrea Pouncy on Sept. 27, 2019(LSP)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A federal grand jury in Shreveport has indicted a former DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office corrections officer on three counts involving federal civil rights violations and use of force.

Officer Javarrea Pouncy is accused of using unreasonable force against someone who was being detained by repeatedly hitting him in the head and body. The indictment goes on to say the attack caused bodily injury to the person who was being booked. The indictment also claims Pouncy knew the person being detained had serious medical needs and purposefully failed to provide necessary medical care for him.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: FORMER DESOTO PARISH DEPUTY JAILER UNDER INVESTIGATION BY STATE POLICE FOLLOWING KSLA INVESTIGATION

This all reportedly happened back on Sept. 27, 2019.

Furthermore, Pouncy is charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly falsifying and making a fake entry in a sheriff’s office report in order to hinder an investigation into the incident.

INDICTMENT DETAILS

  • COUNT 1 - Unreasonable use of force
  • COUNT 2 - Failure to obtain medical care
  • COUNT 3 - Filing a false report

If he’s convicted, Pouncy faces a maximum jail time of 10 years on counts one and two, and 20 years for the third count.

In 2021, Pouncy was placed on administrative leave from the Coushatta Police Department after being accused of illegally hunting deer at night in Red River Parish.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to reports of an armed person on the campus of C.E. Byrd High School on...
Lockdown at Byrd High, Creswell Elementary lifted after reports of armed person at or near high school
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
I-20 Bossier City
LaDOTD announces start date for construction on I-20 rehab project
Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died June 23 after having been shot. Five...
4 of 5 arrested in connection with Homer football player’s death appear in court
Officer-involved shooting on Ed's Boulevard
Man, wife killed in incident involving Caddo deputies identified by coroner’s office

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
A shooting was reported on W 73rd Street in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Deadly shooting report at W 73rd Street & Clift Avenue
Liberty-Eylau Middle School
Liberty-Eylau ISD issues statement after allegations of sub touching students inappropriately
Texas Power Grid
ERCOT expects tight grid conditions, requests residents conserve power use