Former DeSoto corrections officer charged in 2019 excessive force incident

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A federal grand jury in Shreveport has indicted a former DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office corrections officer on three counts involving federal civil rights violations and use of force.

Officer Javarrea Pouncy is accused of using unreasonable force against someone who was being detained by repeatedly hitting him in the head and body. The indictment goes on to say the attack caused bodily injury to the person who was being booked. The indictment also claims Pouncy knew the person being detained had serious medical needs and purposefully failed to provide necessary medical care for him.

This all reportedly happened back on Sept. 27, 2019.

Furthermore, Pouncy is charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly falsifying and making a fake entry in a sheriff’s office report in order to hinder an investigation into the incident.

If he’s convicted, Pouncy faces a maximum jail time of 10 years on counts one and two, and 20 years for the third count.

In 2021, Pouncy was placed on administrative leave from the Coushatta Police Department after being accused of illegally hunting deer at night in Red River Parish.

