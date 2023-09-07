Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Summer Heat Safety Tips

ERCOT expects tight grid conditions, requests residents conserve power use

Texas Power Grid
Texas Power Grid(Hope Merritt)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - ERCOT officials are once again asking residents and government agencies to conserve power use this afternoon and evening.

From a released statement:

“Due to continued high temperatures, high demand, low wind, and declining solar power generation this afternoon, operating reserves are expected to be low into the afternoon and evening hours. As a result, ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity use, if safe to do so, today, September 7, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. CT.  ERCOT is expecting similar conditions tomorrow and will keep the public informed through our communications channels.”

