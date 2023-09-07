Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

318 Latino & HHANWLA hosting Hispanic Heritage Festival in Shreveport Oct. 14

The event celebrates Latin culture with food, music, dancing, and more!
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Hispanic Heritage Association of North West Louisiana and 318 Latino are all set to host this year’s Hispanic Heritage Festival.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Shreveport Aquarium (601 Clyde Fant Pkwy.). Beginning at 5 p.m., the festival celebrates the culture of the Hispanic community with music, dancing, food, and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit a scholarship fund for Latino youth.

Tickets are available for $80 per person, or $800 for a table of eight people. Tables and individual tickets include:

  • Aquarium tours from 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Food from various Latin countries (tacos from México, baleadas from Honduras, popusas from El Salvador, empanadas from Venezuela, tequeños from from Venezuela, vigoran from Nicaragua, arroz con leche from Colombia, coffee from Cuba, and more)
  • Music by Lara Latin Band and a DJ
  • Live entertainment with dancers
  • Cash bar (bring ID)

Click here to purchase tickets through eventbrite.

