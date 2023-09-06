Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Texarkana, Ark. PD repurposing old Union School building to use as new satellite office

By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Bi-State Justice Center in Texarkana is the home of the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department. However, soon the department will open what some are calling a satellite office in the College Hill area of Texarkana. The city has purchased the Union School building from the Texarkana Arkansas School District to serve this purpose.

“We will be able to use that facility for a police training facility, as well as move our police maintenance services to that facility,” said TyRhonda Henderson, acting city manager.

Henderson said the price tag for this move was $150,000. She said it should be a great benefit to the area. “That will give the police department a presence in the College Hill community,” Henderson said.

“When Union School was first opened in 1955, I started out in the first grade in that building,” said Jerry Shipp, a resident of the College Hill area.

Shipp said he has lived in the College Hill area for more than 70 years. He said he’s glad to see what the city is bringing to his community.

“I think it will help in reducing crime on College Hill. It also helps us have quicker response time for any type of emergency we might have and need a police presence,” he said.

The building will also function as a citywide storm shelter for Texarkana, Ark., residents.

“We are really thrilled to have the substation located here on College Hill,” Shipp said.

City officials said they hope to take over the property in October and will still maintain a presence at the Bi-State Justice Center.

