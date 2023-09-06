Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Ten Grambling students receive $10,000 scholarships from Beyonce’s BeyGood Foundation

By De’Vante Martin
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University students are receiving big help this semester from famous musical artist, Beyonce Knowles. The superstar’s BeyGood Foundation is giving $100,000 each to ten colleges including Grambling.

Students were selected based on their scholastic work, community involvement, and financial need. Recipient Kaitlin Wiley said the scholarship helps take some of the financial stress off of students.

“When I found out I was selected for the scholarship, I was definitely proud of myself to know that thousands of students applied and that we were the ten selected,” Wiley said. “I also was very grateful for the scholarship because everybody knows that school is a financial burden for many people.”

Other students who received the scholarship include: Sha’Cyla Allen, Ariel Box, Jordan Braithwaite, Cira Commenia, Iyanuoluwa Fagbamila, Bennie Ferguson III, Dalton Hogue Jr., Derick Hollanders, Jalani Patterson.

