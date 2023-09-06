SRAC invites artists to create 3-D snowflakes for Sno Glo winter wonderland

Getting Answers
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) is inviting artists of all ages to create a winter wonderland.

Artists are asked to create 3-D snowflakes that will be on display for an upcoming exhibition. Casey Jones, marketing director for SRAC, joined KSLA on Sept. 5 to talk about how these creations will illuminate the holiday season.

Jones talked about who can participate in the competition, how much prize money is up for grabs, when the deadline to submit a design is, and when the snowflakes will be hung.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

