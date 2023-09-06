Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

RETIREMENT: What are IRAs and how can you make them work for you?

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investing money into an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) is a critical part of saving for retirement.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, KSLA was joined by Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group. He discussed what an IRA is, how you can make it work for you and what different types of IRAs exist.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

MORE WAYS OF MAKING ENDS MEET:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting on Ed's Boulevard
Man, wife killed in incident involving Caddo deputies identified by coroner’s office
Police responded to reports of an armed person on the campus of C.E. Byrd High School on...
Lockdown at Byrd High, Creswell Elementary lifted after reports of armed person at or near high school
Deputy Jackie Loveless
Retired Bossier deputy known as ‘praying deputy’ dies over Labor Day weekend
Dylan Lewis, 20
Man arrested for allegedly attacking officer at bar
Bossier Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man...
WANTED: Man accused of biting woman at hotel, then trying to run someone over

Latest News

Organization offers resources, sense of community for caregivers
The call first went out around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Officers respond to Byrd High about reports of armed person
Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died June 23 after having been shot. Five...
4 of 5 arrested in connection with Homer football player’s death appear in court
Artist Stephen D. Porter will have 42 pieces of his artwork on display Sept. 7-29 at the...
Influential ArkLaTex artist has 42 pieces on display at Louisiana State Exhibit Museum