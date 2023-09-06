Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Parenting Aging Parents offers support, resources for caregivers

Parenting Aging Parents offers support, resources for caregivers
Parenting Aging Parents offers support, resources for caregivers
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - September is World Alzheimer’s Month, a time to raise awareness and challenge stigma surrounding Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Parenting Aging Parents is a group that helps emotionally support and provide resources to caregivers. The groups was started by Kim and Mike Barnes after their own experiences with caregiving.

“We moved my mom into Memory Care in March of 2021 and it was tough on the entire family. I knew others had to handle similar situations and I thought it would be great if there was a place to ask questions, get ideas and just be a place for support,” said Mike.

Parenting Aging Parents interviews experts, provides resources and offers a space for community support.

WATCH THE INTERVIEWS>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting on Ed's Boulevard
Man, wife killed in incident involving Caddo deputies identified by coroner’s office
Deputy Jackie Loveless
Retired Bossier deputy known as ‘praying deputy’ dies over Labor Day weekend
Dylan Lewis, 20
Man arrested for allegedly attacking officer at bar
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
4 felons arrested in Shreveport over Labor Day weekend for allegedly possessing firearms

Latest News

SRAC invites artists to create 3-D snowflakes for Sno Glo winter wonderland
SRAC invites artists to create 3-D snowflakes for Sno Glo winter wonderland
It's important to have an emergency kit ready to go during severe weather season.
American Red Cross explains what to put into emergency kit to respond to a disaster
SRAC invites artists to create 3-D snowflakes for Sno Glo winter wonderland
SRAC invites artists to create 3-D snowflakes for Sno Glo winter wonderland
American Red Cross explains what to put into an emergency kit to respond to a disaster
American Red Cross explains what to put into an emergency kit to respond to a disaster