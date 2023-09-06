Parenting Aging Parents offers support, resources for caregivers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - September is World Alzheimer’s Month, a time to raise awareness and challenge stigma surrounding Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Parenting Aging Parents is a group that helps emotionally support and provide resources to caregivers. The groups was started by Kim and Mike Barnes after their own experiences with caregiving.

“We moved my mom into Memory Care in March of 2021 and it was tough on the entire family. I knew others had to handle similar situations and I thought it would be great if there was a place to ask questions, get ideas and just be a place for support,” said Mike.

Parenting Aging Parents interviews experts, provides resources and offers a space for community support.

