Summer Heat Safety Tips

Officers respond to Byrd High about reports of armed person

Police responded to reports of an armed person on the campus of C.E. Byrd High School on...
Police responded to reports of an armed person on the campus of C.E. Byrd High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police responded to reports of an armed person on or near the campus of C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport Wednesday.

The call first went out around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6. At least 10 units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded. Another 15 with the sheriff’s office also responded to the call.

Police responded to C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport, La. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 about...
Police responded to C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport, La. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 about reports of a possible armed person on campus.(KSLA)

Officials with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm law enforcement personnel are on campus searching for this possibly armed individual.

The school is located at the corner of Line Avenue and Kings Highway.

No other information is available right now. We will update this story when we know more.

