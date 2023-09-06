Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

LaDOTD announces start date for construction on I-20 rehab project

I-20 Bossier City
By Daffney Dawson and Jasmine Franklin
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development has announced the construction start date for the major I-20 rehabilitation project in Bossier and Caddo parishes.

Lane closures will be put into place in east and westbound directions from near Hamilton Road to Industrial Drive beginning Monday, Sept. 18. The section will be fully reconstructed with a new base and concrete. This will replace the original pavement from the 1960s when I-20 was constructed.

LaDOTD says this section of the interstate serves approximately 70,000 to 100,000 vehicles a day.

This portion of the $117.6 million project is divided into three phases:

PHASE 1

  • Right lane closed in both directions to allow for construction of temporary diversion pavement on outside shoulder in order to handle traffic load
  • Time line: approximately 2 months

PHASE 2:

  • Left lane closed in both directions to allow for construction of new inside lane & shoulder
  • Time line: approximately 10 months

PHASE 3:

  • Right lane closed in both directions to allow for construction of new outside lane & shoulder. This phase also includes rehabilitation of all on/off-ramps at the Barksdale Boulevard, Old Minden Road, Airline Drive, and Industrial Drive interchanges
  • Time line: approximately one year

Pavement repairs will also take place from Pines Road to Market Street on the west end of Shreveport, and from Industrial Drive to I-220 on the east end of Bossier City.

LaDOTD says the work will primarily take place at night to minimize travel inconveniences, along with long-term rehab work lane closures.

“An innovative traffic management system is being implemented for this project that will inform motorists in real time of changing conditions ahead, such as slowing/stopped traffic or an alert to use an alternate route through the use of digital message signs. All through traffic on I-20 is asked to utilize I-220 as an alternate route to avoid delays in the construction zone.”

LaDOTD

The project is expected to be complete in late 2025.

