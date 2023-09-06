Influential ArkLaTex artist has 42 pieces on display at Louisiana State Exhibit Museum

Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Artist Stephen D. Porter will have 42 pieces of his artwork on display Sept. 7-29 at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum in Shreveport.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 6, 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - He’s an influential Shreveport artist and has spent his life dedicated to teaching art in public schools. His artwork is displayed in private collections all over the world, including in France and Spain.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, KSLA was joined in the KSLA Café by artist Stephen D. Porter. He has an exhibit that will be on display at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum on Sept. 7-29.

During the interview, Porter discussed what inspired his artwork, what it means for him to give back to children as a teacher, when the opening reception at the museum is, and whether any of the pieces will be for sale.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFÉ:

