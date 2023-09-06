Hot and humid rest of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - I hope you all had a great day despite the heat! We tied a daily record of 102 degrees for the first time in September this year and it was feeling much hotter than that. We also had some showers pop up just south of the I-20 corridor today and we can expect something similar for tomorrow. Heat Advisories and warnings look to return to the forecast as well.

For tomorrow, we are expecting mid-to-upper 90′s for maximum temperatures across the ArkLaTex and humidity to remain a factor throughout the rest of the week. However, there is a chance for rain as there will be some scattered showers in the afternoon that look to for around the I-30 corridor and move southward bringing more rain to some areas. We have kept the rain chances at 20-30% for the rest of the week because this looks to become a sort of pattern for every afternoon until Saturday where a cold front may move through.

After the cold front moves through on Saturday, we may receive a decent amount of rainfall, hopefully, and temperatures look to fall into the lower 90′s and possibly the 80′s on some days. Rain chances die off by Sunday and Monday, but more rain is possible for the next Tuesday where temperatures may fall into the 80′s for highs. All in all, the heat and humidity will persist throughout the rest of this week. Have a good night!

-CJ Cartledge

