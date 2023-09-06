Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Home catches fire near downtown Shreveport

Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to an unoccupied home on fire on Sept. 5, 2023.(Signal 51 Group)
Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to an unoccupied home on fire on Sept. 5, 2023.(Signal 51 Group)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire near downtown Shreveport the night of Sept. 5 around 10:20 p.m.

Firefighters were called out to the 100 block of North Market Street. That’s near the old DuPont Fish Market by the 1966 Cross Bayou bridge. When they got there, they found a single-story home with heavy smoke and flames coming from one side. The Shreveport Fire Department says the home was unoccupied.

Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to an unoccupied home on fire on Sept. 5,...
Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to an unoccupied home on fire on Sept. 5, 2023.(Signal 51 Group)

It took about 25 firefighters operating 11 units to bring the fire under control, which they did around 10:36 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported, SFD says.

The Signal 51 Group also responded to assist firefighters.

Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to an unoccupied home on fire on Sept. 5,...
Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to an unoccupied home on fire on Sept. 5, 2023.(Signal 51 Group)
Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to an unoccupied home on fire on Sept. 5,...
Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to an unoccupied home on fire on Sept. 5, 2023.(Signal 51 Group)

