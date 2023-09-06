Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Flame tailgating not allowed at LSU this weekend

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The following is a news release from LSU Athletics:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to the unprecedented fire conditions across Louisiana, a state-wide burn ban remains in effect for this weekend’s LSU Football home opener.

As a result, fans are asked to comply with the state fire marshal’s order and to tailgate safely with no open flames Saturday.

In order to best accommodate fans, LSU Athletics encourages all who plan to tailgate this weekend to seek alternative catering options. A list of LSU Athletics’ restaurant and grocery partners can be found here. Additionally, participation in events inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and turn-key tailgating options provided by Revelry can help fans tailgate safely and comfortably.

To read more about the state burn ban, visit the state Fire Marshal’s website.

