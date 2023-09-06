Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Delta Air Lines hires Tom Brady as ‘long-term strategic adviser’

FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures during a promotional event, June 22,...
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures during a promotional event, June 22, 2017, in Tokyo. Brady is putting on a Delta Air Lines uniform, at least figuratively. Delta said Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, that it has agreed to bring the former star quarterback on board as a "long-term strategic adviser." (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines says it’s bringing former star quarterback Tom Brady on board as a “long-term strategic adviser.”

Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl winner for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Bringing a leader like Tom onto the Delta team furthers our mission to connect the world while accelerating our drive to continuously improve for our colleagues, customers and communities,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a news release announcing the partnership.

Delta did not disclose how much it is paying Brady.

Delta said Brady will play a role in marketing and help the Atlanta-based airline develop training and teamwork tools for its more than 90,000 employees. He will also appear on a series of Bastian’s “Gaining Altitude” video interviews to discuss topics including overcoming adversity.

Brady said he and NFL teammates flew on Delta many times, “even celebrating Super Bowl wins on the plane,” and has “loved and respected” the airline for years.

“Growing up with a mother as a flight attendant, I have always admired the people that make seamless air transportation possible,” he said in a statement issued by the airline.

Brady retired after the 2022 NFL season, and he spoke recently to The Associated Press recently about his various new projects.

The five-time Super Bowl MVP, who turned 46 last month, signed a 10-year deal with Fox Sports to be its lead NFL analyst on game broadcasts, he is a minority owner of the WNBA Las Vegas Aces, has apparel and wellness brands, and has appeared in TV ads for Hertz rental cars and even a feature film — “80 for Brady,” about four elderly women who travel to see him play in the Super Bowl.

Brady also endorsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which collapsed last year. He is among celebrities being sued over the endorsements. According to a bankruptcy filing by FTX, Brady owned more than 1.1 million shares as of January.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting on Ed's Boulevard
Man, wife killed in incident involving Caddo deputies identified by coroner’s office
Deputy Jackie Loveless
Retired Bossier deputy known as ‘praying deputy’ dies over Labor Day weekend
Dylan Lewis, 20
Man arrested for allegedly attacking officer at bar
Bossier Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man...
WANTED: Man accused of biting woman at hotel, then trying to run someone over
Justin Tackett, DOB: 10/28/1984
Man arrested in Shreveport after reportedly leading police on chase

Latest News

Organization offers resources, sense of community for caregivers
Police responded to reports of an armed person on or near the campus of C.E. Byrd High School...
Officers going room to room clearing Byrd High after reports of armed person on or nearby campus
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Mark and Becky Buhler decided to make the best of their stay in Alaska after their cruise was...
Couple celebrating 35th wedding anniversary make the best of Alaska visit after cruise cancellation
Biden speaks on continued progress empowering workers and strengthening America’s ports and...
LIVE: Biden remarks on union agreement, supply chains