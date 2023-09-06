Deadline to register to vote approaching

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The deadlines to register to vote in the Oct. 14 gubernational primary election are quickly approaching.

The deadline to register in person, by mail or at the OMV Office is Wednesday, Sept. 13. The dealine to register through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Saturday, Sept. 23.

Citizens may check their registration or register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com. After registering, voters should download the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app. The app provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and election results.

Early voting for the Oct. 14 election will take place Saturday, Sept. 30 through Saturday, Oct. 7 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 1), from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

