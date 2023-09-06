Dangerous heat through Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! We have another hot afternoon ahead of us here in the ArkLaTex with highs in the upper-90s and low-100s looking likely. Feels like temperatures are going to reach above 105 and because of that a portion of the region is under an Excessive Heat Warning, the rest remains under Heat Advisory until 8 PM.. There is a chance for some thunderstorms this afternoon, some of which could be strong to severe and there is a chance for that through Friday. Nothing tornadic is expected but the storms could pack a punch.

Thursday looks like the hottest day of the week with highs easily into the low triple digits for many locations and feels like temperatures approaching 110. It’s possible parts of the ArkLaTex could be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning. A few more storms will be possible, this time favoring locations south of I-20 during the afternoon. By Friday, a cold front will slowly slide south and this will bring us a much better chance of storms by afternoon and evening. The latest forecast models are suggesting some beneficial rain from this so keep your fingers crossed! It will be another very hot and muggy day ahead of the front before some relief arrives.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a push of somewhat cooler and drier air will arrive behind the front with highs in the low 90s and lower humidity as well. Storm chances will shift south of the ArkLaTex so for now, the weekend is looking mainly dry. A sneak peek at next week suggests that a stronger cold front could sweep in from the north bringing more storm chances and a shot of even cooler air. It’s possible many of us will stay in the 80s for highs by the middle of next week! Stay tuned!

