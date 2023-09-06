Boys and Girls Club selling tickets to Steak & Burger Fundraiser

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army is raising money for their Boys and Girls Club with a Steak & Burger Fundraiser!

Funds will be used to help feed children in the club and provide educational resources. All programs are based on development, building character and instilling a sense of belonging.

CORE PROGRAM AREAS:

Education & career preparation

Health & life skills

Arts & creative writing

Character & leadership

Sport & fitness

Spiritual development

The main speaker will be Lt. Colonel E. Hobgood. He has served the Salvation Army with his wife for 35 years!

The event will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino. To buy your tickets, click here.

