Boys and Girls Club selling tickets to Steak & Burger Fundraiser
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army is raising money for their Boys and Girls Club with a Steak & Burger Fundraiser!
Funds will be used to help feed children in the club and provide educational resources. All programs are based on development, building character and instilling a sense of belonging.
CORE PROGRAM AREAS:
- Education & career preparation
- Health & life skills
- Arts & creative writing
- Character & leadership
- Sport & fitness
- Spiritual development
The main speaker will be Lt. Colonel E. Hobgood. He has served the Salvation Army with his wife for 35 years!
The event will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino. To buy your tickets, click here.
