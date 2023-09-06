Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Boys and Girls Club selling tickets to Steak & Burger Fundraiser

Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club Steak and Burger Fundraiser
Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club Steak and Burger Fundraiser(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army is raising money for their Boys and Girls Club with a Steak & Burger Fundraiser!

Funds will be used to help feed children in the club and provide educational resources. All programs are based on development, building character and instilling a sense of belonging.

CORE PROGRAM AREAS:

  • Education & career preparation
  • Health & life skills
  • Arts & creative writing
  • Character & leadership
  • Sport & fitness
  • Spiritual development

The main speaker will be Lt. Colonel E. Hobgood. He has served the Salvation Army with his wife for 35 years!

The event will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino. To buy your tickets, click here.

KSLA CAFE>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting on Ed's Boulevard
Man, wife killed in incident involving Caddo deputies identified by coroner’s office
Deputy Jackie Loveless
Retired Bossier deputy known as ‘praying deputy’ dies over Labor Day weekend
Dylan Lewis, 20
Man arrested for allegedly attacking officer at bar
Bossier Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man...
WANTED: Man accused of biting woman at hotel, then trying to run someone over
Justin Tackett, DOB: 10/28/1984
Man arrested in Shreveport after reportedly leading police on chase

Latest News

Parenting Aging Parents offers support, resources for caregivers
Parenting Aging Parents offers support, resources for caregivers
SRAC invites artists to create 3-D snowflakes for Sno Glo winter wonderland
SRAC invites artists to create 3-D snowflakes for Sno Glo winter wonderland
It's important to have an emergency kit ready to go during severe weather season.
American Red Cross explains what to put into emergency kit to respond to a disaster
Sarah Lowder, owner of Lowder Baking Co., joined us Sept. 4, 2023, in the KSLA Café to talk...
Lowder Baking Co. highlights what’s new, what favorites are back this fall