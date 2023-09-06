Another day of oppressive heat & humidity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Different day, same old weather story across the ArkLaTex! Waking up to very warm and muggy conditions this morning with temperatures already in the low 80s for many of you. As we head through the day, the mercury will climb quickly with most areas nearing 100. Highs on Tuesday overperformed by several degrees and as a result, I’ve bumped up highs today as well. A weak front will slide south by late afternoon and this will trigger some widely scattered storms, especially along and north of I-20.

Thursday looks like the hottest day of the week with highs easily into the low triple digits for many locations and feels like temperatures approaching 110. It’s possible parts of the ArKLaTex could be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning. A few more storms will be possible, this time favoring locations south of I-20 during the afternoon.

By Friday, a cold front will slowly slide south and this will bring us a much better chance of storms by afternoon and evening. Latest forecast models are suggesting some beneficial rain from this so keep your fingers crossed! It will be another very hot and muggy day ahead of the front before some relief arrives.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a push of somewhat cooler and drier air will arrive behind the front with highs in the low 90s and lower humidity as well. Storm chances will shift south of the ArkLaTex so for now, the weekend is looking mainly dry.

A sneak peek at next week suggests that a stronger cold front could sweep in from the north bringing more storm chances and a shot of even cooler air. It’s possible many of us will stay in the 80s for highs by the middle of next week! Stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

