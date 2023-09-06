Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

American Red Cross explains what to put into emergency kit to respond to a disaster

It's important to have an emergency kit ready to go during severe weather season.
It's important to have an emergency kit ready to go during severe weather season.(Pexels)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Louisiana urges residents to recognize that now is the time to prepare their homes and families for extreme weather events.

Taking some time to create an emergency kit and having a plan in place can reduce your family’s anxiety about what to do.

Karen McCoy, of the American Red Cross of North Louisiana, joined KSLA live on Tuesday, Sept. 5 to talk about the importance of having an emergency kit readily available for weather emergencies. She talked about what kind of supplies should be included in an emergency kit, and why people need to have an evacuation plan prepared for severe weather season.

