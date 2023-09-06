4 of 5 arrested in connection with Homer football player’s death appear in court

HOMER, La. (KSLA) — It’s been two months since Homer High football player Ja’Kerion Calome was killed.

Since then, five people have been arrested in connection with his death.

Four of them, all juveniles, appeared in court Wednesday (Sept. 6).

“Acquit every child, Homer 5, acquit all five of them,” one person said.

Once again, family members and friends gathered outside the Claiborne Parish Courthouse proclaiming the young men’s innocence in the death of Calome.

“They causing feud between two different families. And I want the DA and the sheriff to tell that family the truth today. Let justice be known, tell the truth.”

Members of the Nation of Islam joined the families in their fight for justice but also sympathizing with the grieving family.

“We do pray and stand with the family of the deceased. We stand with the family because we want the community to heal,” a representative said. “This has hurt a community, and so we don’t want to further any injury.”

The four juveniles have been placed on adult supervision since being released on bond.

“All of them is stressed out, they ain’t comfortable no more. They probably ain’t sleeping at night,” another person said.

The Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office said it still is investigating Calome’s death.

We’re now awaiting results of Calome’s autopsy.

There have been five people, including four juveniles, arrested on charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

