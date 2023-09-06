Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

4 of 5 arrested in connection with Homer football player’s death appear in court

Ja’Kerion Calome died June 23 after having been shot
Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died June 23 after having been shot. Five...
Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died June 23 after having been shot. Five people, including four juveniles, have been arrested in connection with his death.(Homer Pelicans)
By Tamer Knight
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMER, La. (KSLA) — It’s been two months since Homer High football player Ja’Kerion Calome was killed.

Since then, five people have been arrested in connection with his death.

Four of them, all juveniles, appeared in court Wednesday (Sept. 6).

“Acquit every child, Homer 5, acquit all five of them,” one person said.

Once again, family members and friends gathered outside the Claiborne Parish Courthouse proclaiming the young men’s innocence in the death of Calome.

“They causing feud between two different families. And I want the DA and the sheriff to tell that family the truth today. Let justice be known, tell the truth.”

Members of the Nation of Islam joined the families in their fight for justice but also sympathizing with the grieving family.

“We do pray and stand with the family of the deceased. We stand with the family because we want the community to heal,” a representative said. “This has hurt a community, and so we don’t want to further any injury.”

The four juveniles have been placed on adult supervision since being released on bond.

“All of them is stressed out, they ain’t comfortable no more. They probably ain’t sleeping at night,” another person said.

The Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office said it still is investigating Calome’s death.

We’re now awaiting results of Calome’s autopsy.

RELATED:
• (VIDEO) 4 teens granted bond in death of Ja’Kerion Calome
4 teens granted bond, 18-year-old still in custody in connection with death of Homer High football player
• (VIDEO) Outcry erupts over arrests of 5 teens in connection with death of Ja’Kerion Calome
Outcry erupts over arrests of 5 teens in connection with death of Ja’Kerion Calome
• (VIDEO) 5 arrested in connection with death of Homer High football player
5 arrests made in connection with death of Homer High football player
Homer Police confirms football player was shot; counseling available at the school
• (VIDEO) Homer’s head football coach, Richard Casey, speaks following the passing of Ja’Kerion Calome
• (VIDEO) Coach of deceased Homer football player speaks out
North Louisiana football community continues to remember Homer’s Ja’Kerion Calome
• (VIDEO) Homer High School football player Ja’Kerion Calome dies
Homer High football player reported dead
There have been five people, including four juveniles, arrested on charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting on Ed's Boulevard
Man, wife killed in incident involving Caddo deputies identified by coroner’s office
Police responded to reports of an armed person on the campus of C.E. Byrd High School on...
Lockdown at Byrd High, Creswell Elementary lifted after reports of armed person at or near high school
Deputy Jackie Loveless
Retired Bossier deputy known as ‘praying deputy’ dies over Labor Day weekend
Dylan Lewis, 20
Man arrested for allegedly attacking officer at bar
Bossier Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man...
WANTED: Man accused of biting woman at hotel, then trying to run someone over

Latest News

Organization offers resources, sense of community for caregivers
The call first went out around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Officers respond to Byrd High about reports of armed person
Artist Stephen D. Porter will have 42 pieces of his artwork on display Sept. 7-29 at the...
Influential ArkLaTex artist has 42 pieces on display at Louisiana State Exhibit Museum
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
RETIREMENT: What are IRAs and how can you make them work for you?