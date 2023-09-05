Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

YMCA of NWLA holding commemorative stair-climb in honor of 9/11

BHP Billiton YMCA
BHP Billiton YMCA(BHP Billiton YMCA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year will be the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The 9/11 terror attacks resulted in the deaths of almost 3,000 Americans. In the ArkLaTex, the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana is paying tribute through an all-day commemorative stair climb.

The community is invited to reach a goal of climbing 1,980 steps, the same number of stairs as the World Trade Center. Eight stair machines will be set up in the lobby and can be reserved for a 25-minute time frame starting at 5 a.m.

“We believe part of our role is to serve as a conscience for our community. It is our responsibility to remind people daily of the importance of wellness and it is our job to provide a place where the community can come together for various important events. Our commemorative stair climb is one of the days of the year when we fulfill our mission most fully,” said CEO Gary Lash.

Those who donate $10 or more, or who climb 110 flights of stairs, will receive a commemorative 9/11 pin. All funds will go to first responders in Shreveport-Bossier.

The event will be open to members and non-members.

