WANTED: Man accused of biting woman at hotel, then trying to run someone over
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who reportedly attacked a woman at a hotel, then tried to run someone over with his car.
The incident happened Aug. 23 just before 8 a.m. at a hotel near the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City. Bossier Crime Stoppers says he choked and bit a female guest at the hotel. The man then reportedly tried to run over a concerned citizen with his car while he was trying to drive away.
The man is between 5′ 6″ and 5′ 8″ tall and was wearing a black hat with red lettering, a white t-shirt, blue/purple shorts with white accents, and black Adidas tennis shoes with white stripes. The vehicle is a dark blue Nissan Sentra or Altima.
Anyone with information on this man’s whereabouts should call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.
