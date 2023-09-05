Very hot and humid the rest of this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Looks like we’re going to keep getting hot for at least the rest of this week. Highs today will rise to the very upper 90s with the possibility of hitting the triple-digit mark. A Heat Advisory is in place across most of the ArkLaTex until 8 PM thanks to the expectation of feels like temperatures rising above 105. There is a chance for some afternoon shower and thunderstorm activity, that goes for every day through the weekend.

The hottest days of the week are looking like Thursday and Friday. Triple-digit temperatures look probable with little to no chance of rain to cool us off. More heat alerts are expected through the end of the week.

The pattern shifts just enough as we head into the weekend for a cold front to drop into the area on Saturday. Some showers and storms will accompany the front and the heat will begin to back down, although temperatures will still remain well into the 90s. By Sunday, the humidity will be dropping, but temperatures will remain in the 90s for highs.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.