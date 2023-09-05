Term limits still a contentious issue at Bossier City Hall

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It was another heated day of debate as the Bossier City Council appeared to take a step back in the process of having residents vote on term limits.

District 1 Councilman Brian Hammons: “You can talk to me ...”

At-large Councilman David Montgomery: “I have the floor!”

Hammons: “... but you’re not going to yell at me.”

Montgomery: “I have the floor!”

Hammons: “Talk all you want.”

Montgomery: “Good.”

Council members voted Tuesday (Sept. 5) to ask the registrar of voters to decertify the petition calling for an election on term limits.

As we’ve reported, the city attorney claims the registrar made a mistake since the petition lacks the birth years of those who signed the petition.

One Bossier City resident thinks the city needs term limits.

“Term limits would give everybody a new opportunity. I just think it’s what we need in Bossier City; it really is,” Kevin Grayson said. “I don’t know why they’re fighting it, you know. But, hopefully, God will be on our side and we will win.”

