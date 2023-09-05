Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Oppressive heat & humidity returns today

By Matt Jones
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The massive heat dome that brought a record hot August is set to return for a few days this week and bring at least a couple more afternoons in the triple digits with it. By the weekend, a cold front is expected to slip into the ArkLaTex, lowering our temperatures by a few degrees.

Today will bring a hot and humid start to the short work week after the long Labor Day holiday weekend. Temperatures will climb into the mid- to upper 90s for highs, but with the humidity it will feel like 105+. A few more showers and storms are possible, but rain is expected to be spotty in coverage. Wednesday will be another steamy day and very likely a dry one as well. Temperatures will be back in the upper 90s to near 100.

The hottest days of the week are looking like Thursday and Friday. Triple-digit temperatures look probable with little to no chance of rain to cool us off. More heat alerts are expected through the end of the week.

The pattern shifts just enough as we head into the weekend for a cold front to drop into the area on Saturday. Some showers and storms will accompany the front and the heat will begin to back down, although temperatures will still remain well into the 90s. By Sunday, the humidity will be dropping, but temperatures will remain in the 90s for highs.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Jackie Loveless
Retired Bossier deputy known as ‘praying deputy’ dies over Labor Day weekend
Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection with shooting at football game in Port Allen, deputies say
A 93-year-old woman in California was mauled to death by a pair of dogs who had escaped from...
‘It was chaos’: 93-year-old woman killed in dog attack, neighbors say
"Outdoor cooking is not a citable offense, but if your cooking creates a fire that the fire...
Louisiana burn ban had some searching for alternatives to outdoor cooking
Storms possible this afternoon
Storms could dampen your Labor Day plans

Latest News

Dangerous heat returns to the ArkLaTex
Matt's morning weather update
More triple digits ahead
Another run at triple-digit heat ahead this week
More triple digits ahead
Jeff's Monday evening weather update
Showers/storms swiping through the region
Labor Day showers possible