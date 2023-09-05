Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Officials identify human remains found by children at summer camp

Authorities have identified the human remains that were found late last month on an island in the Connecticut River. (SOURCE: WGGB)
By Ryan Trowbridge, Maria Wilson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Ma. (WGGB/Gray News) – Authorities have identified the human remains that were found late last month on an island in the Connecticut River.

The skeletal remains were found on Aug. 23 by a group of children from a summer program that was exploring an island between Greenfield and Montague in Massachusetts.

The children were from a summer camp and notified an adult chaperone after they discovered the human skeletal remains.

Officials said the remains were identified as those of Brian Cornwell, of Greenfield. Cornwell was 57 years old when he was reported missing in December 2020.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that might be helpful is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police detectives at 413-774-3186.

Copyright 2023 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Jackie Loveless
Retired Bossier deputy known as ‘praying deputy’ dies over Labor Day weekend
Officer-involved shooting on Ed's Boulevard
Man, wife killed in incident involving Caddo deputies identified by coroner’s office
Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
"Outdoor cooking is not a citable offense, but if your cooking creates a fire that the fire...
Louisiana burn ban had some searching for alternatives to outdoor cooking
A 93-year-old woman in California was mauled to death by a pair of dogs who had escaped from...
‘It was chaos’: 93-year-old woman killed in dog attack, neighbors say

Latest News

Their deaths mark the 58th and 59th homicides of the year in Caddo Parish.
Man, wife killed in incident involving Caddo deputies identified by coroner’s office
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, talks with his attorneys before his impeachment...
Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty at impeachment trial then leaves as arguments get underway
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., smiles during the annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm...
Sen. McConnell’s health episodes show no evidence of stroke or seizure disorder, Capitol doctor says
A good Samaritan rescued an elderly man during a recent flash flood in Las Vegas.
Good Samaritan jumps into action and rescues elderly man being swept away in floodwaters
District 1 Councilman Brian Hammons (left) and At-large Councilman David Montgomery exchange...
Term limits still a contentious issue at Bossier City Hall