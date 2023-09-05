Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

New interim District 8 Caddo Parish commissioner sworn in after only challenger drops out

Grace Anne Blake
Grace Anne Blake(Caddo Parish Commission)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A new interim Caddo Parish commissioner representing District 8 has been sworn in.

This all comes after the only other candidate in the race for the interim seat withdrew his name.

Grace Anne Blake has been sworn in to serve the remainder of the term for District 8; the seat was previously held by Ronald Cothran, who withdrew from the race.

Blake is from Shreveport and graduated from the Louisiana Technical College Barber Program. She owns Avalon Hair Salon, which has been running for 25 years. She’s a member of the Elk Club Lodge #122, St. Baldrick’s Foundation, St. Jude’s, and the Krewe of Centaur.

Cothran is now running for the District 10 seat after redistricting caused his seat to be moved.

Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence swore Blake in.

Her term ends Jan. 7, 2024. The election to fill the permanent District 8 seat is Oct. 14.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Jackie Loveless
Retired Bossier deputy known as ‘praying deputy’ dies over Labor Day weekend
Officer-involved shooting on Ed's Boulevard
Man, wife killed in incident involving Caddo deputies identified by coroner’s office
Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
"Outdoor cooking is not a citable offense, but if your cooking creates a fire that the fire...
Louisiana burn ban had some searching for alternatives to outdoor cooking
A 93-year-old woman in California was mauled to death by a pair of dogs who had escaped from...
‘It was chaos’: 93-year-old woman killed in dog attack, neighbors say

Latest News

Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. will host a campaign rally and concert for Jeff Landry in Bossier City
Louisiana will soon get a new insurance commissioner. Tim Temple will take the place of...
Louisiana's new insurance commissioner talks about plans for office
“The voters want this, and you’re looking for ways to not let it happen,” Bossier City resident...
Term limits issue still stalled in Bossier City
Three Tesla chargers are located in Lindale.
New Texas law will charge electric vehicle drivers an extra $200 fee when renewing their vehicle registration