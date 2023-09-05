New interim District 8 Caddo Parish commissioner sworn in after only challenger drops out

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A new interim Caddo Parish commissioner representing District 8 has been sworn in.

This all comes after the only other candidate in the race for the interim seat withdrew his name.

Grace Anne Blake has been sworn in to serve the remainder of the term for District 8; the seat was previously held by Ronald Cothran, who withdrew from the race.

Blake is from Shreveport and graduated from the Louisiana Technical College Barber Program. She owns Avalon Hair Salon, which has been running for 25 years. She’s a member of the Elk Club Lodge #122, St. Baldrick’s Foundation, St. Jude’s, and the Krewe of Centaur.

Cothran is now running for the District 10 seat after redistricting caused his seat to be moved.

Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence swore Blake in.

Her term ends Jan. 7, 2024. The election to fill the permanent District 8 seat is Oct. 14.

