Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

More arrests announced following shooting at football game in Port Allen

Four people, including two juveniles, have now been arrested in connection with a double shooting during a football game in Port Allen.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Four people, including two juveniles, have now been arrested in connection with a double shooting during a football game in Port Allen, according to authorities.

The new developments were announced during a 3 p.m. news conference on Tuesday, September 5.

Deputies said the original suspect, Jarrettin Jackson II, 18, is now charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, carrying a firearm on school property in a firearm-free zone, and possession of a machine gun. According to investigators, the handgun found at the crime scene had been modified.

A second 18-year-old suspect, Jailyn Smith, is charged with obstruction of justice, manslaughter, and disturbing the peace by fistic encounter, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

One of the juveniles is charged with manslaughter and disturbing the peace by fistic encounter, while the other juvenile is charged with obstruction of justice, deputies said.

According to deputies, all of the people allegedly involved in the shooting have now been taken into custody.

Watch the complete news conference below:

Law enforcement announced more arrests following a shooting at a football game in Port Allen.

The shooting happened Friday night, September 1, as Port Allen High School and Brusly High School competed with each other on the football field.

According to investigators, it’s believed that a fight during halftime led to the gunfire.

RELATED STORIES
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WBR School Board implements new safety measures following shooting at football game
Deputies looking at security measures after deadly Port Allen High football game shooting

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Ja’Kobe Queen, 15, was killed as a result of the shooting. A second victim, Brasia Davis, 28, was injured.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Jackie Loveless
Retired Bossier deputy known as ‘praying deputy’ dies over Labor Day weekend
Officer-involved shooting on Ed's Boulevard
Man, wife killed in incident involving Caddo deputies identified by coroner’s office
Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
"Outdoor cooking is not a citable offense, but if your cooking creates a fire that the fire...
Louisiana burn ban had some searching for alternatives to outdoor cooking
A 93-year-old woman in California was mauled to death by a pair of dogs who had escaped from...
‘It was chaos’: 93-year-old woman killed in dog attack, neighbors say

Latest News

Their deaths mark the 58th and 59th homicides of the year in Caddo Parish.
Man, wife killed in incident involving Caddo deputies identified by coroner’s office
District 1 Councilman Brian Hammons (left) and At-large Councilman David Montgomery exchange...
Term limits still a contentious issue at Bossier City Hall
As your battery ages, the chances for failure increase with every passing year. Replace it...
Summer’s heat can do more damage to your vehicle’s battery than winter’s cold
Grace Anne Blake
New interim District 8 Caddo Parish commissioner sworn in after only challenger drops out