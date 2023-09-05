More arrests announced following shooting at football game in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Four people, including two juveniles, have now been arrested in connection with a double shooting during a football game in Port Allen, according to authorities.

The new developments were announced during a 3 p.m. news conference on Tuesday, September 5.

Deputies said the original suspect, Jarrettin Jackson II, 18, is now charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, carrying a firearm on school property in a firearm-free zone, and possession of a machine gun. According to investigators, the handgun found at the crime scene had been modified.

A second 18-year-old suspect, Jailyn Smith, is charged with obstruction of justice, manslaughter, and disturbing the peace by fistic encounter, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

One of the juveniles is charged with manslaughter and disturbing the peace by fistic encounter, while the other juvenile is charged with obstruction of justice, deputies said.

According to deputies, all of the people allegedly involved in the shooting have now been taken into custody.

The shooting happened Friday night, September 1, as Port Allen High School and Brusly High School competed with each other on the football field.

According to investigators, it’s believed that a fight during halftime led to the gunfire.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Ja’Kobe Queen, 15, was killed as a result of the shooting. A second victim, Brasia Davis, 28, was injured.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

