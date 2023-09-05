Man, wife killed in incident involving Caddo deputies identified by coroner’s office

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The man and woman who were killed Aug. 30 in an incident involving deputies have now been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

The man, identified as Nathan Grice, 43, was shot and killed by deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. His wife, Deborah Grice, 44, was found dead inside the home. Their deaths mark the 58th and 59th homicides of the year in Caddo Parish.

Louisiana State Police says the woman was dead prior to deputies’ arrival on the property. LSP says the man opened fire on deputies who were there investigating a call about a possible domestic dispute on Ed’s Boulevard off Old Mooringsport Road.

A deputy-involved shooting happened this morning near Old Mooringsport Road. Two people are dead.

Autopsies have been ordered.

The Grices’ deaths remain under investigation by Louisiana State Police.

