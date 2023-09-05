Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man arrested in Shreveport after reportedly leading police on chase

Justin Tackett, DOB: 10/28/1984
Justin Tackett, DOB: 10/28/1984(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 38-year-old Shreveport man has been arrested for allegedly leading police on a chase after refusing to stop while being pulled over.

Police say on Sept. 3 around 2:20 p.m., officers with the Shreveport Police Department tried to pull over someone who was reportedly driving erratically. As officers tried to pull the car over, the driver reportedly sped off, driving through red lights and stop signs at a high rate of speed. Police say the driver committed multiple traffic violations.

Officers chased after the vehicle. The pursuit eventually ended, and the driver bailed out of the car and tried to run away, police say. He was ultimately caught and arrested.

The driver was identified as Justin Tackett, 38. He has been charged with aggravated flight from an officer and resisting arrest.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Jackie Loveless
Retired Bossier deputy known as ‘praying deputy’ dies over Labor Day weekend
Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
"Outdoor cooking is not a citable offense, but if your cooking creates a fire that the fire...
Louisiana burn ban had some searching for alternatives to outdoor cooking
A 93-year-old woman in California was mauled to death by a pair of dogs who had escaped from...
‘It was chaos’: 93-year-old woman killed in dog attack, neighbors say
Storms possible this afternoon
Storms could dampen your Labor Day plans

Latest News

Their deaths mark the 58th and 59th homicides of the year in Caddo Parish.
Man, wife killed in incident involving Caddo deputies identified by coroner’s office
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
File Graphic
Statewide burn ban reissued with exceptions removed
Officer-involved shooting on Ed's Boulevard
Man, wife killed in incident involving Caddo deputies identified by coroner’s office