Man arrested in Shreveport after reportedly leading police on chase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 38-year-old Shreveport man has been arrested for allegedly leading police on a chase after refusing to stop while being pulled over.

Police say on Sept. 3 around 2:20 p.m., officers with the Shreveport Police Department tried to pull over someone who was reportedly driving erratically. As officers tried to pull the car over, the driver reportedly sped off, driving through red lights and stop signs at a high rate of speed. Police say the driver committed multiple traffic violations.

Officers chased after the vehicle. The pursuit eventually ended, and the driver bailed out of the car and tried to run away, police say. He was ultimately caught and arrested.

The driver was identified as Justin Tackett, 38. He has been charged with aggravated flight from an officer and resisting arrest.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.