Man arrested for allegedly attacking officer at bar

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police were called in response to a disorderly person at a bar just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.

It happened in the 3000 block of Girard Street, an area that’s home to three bars: The Cub Lounge & Grill, Round Bar and Tasha’s Tavern. It’s unclear where exactly the incident took place.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with twenty-year-old Dylan Lewis. During this time, officers reported Lewis became combative and attacked one of them. Lewis was tased and taken into custody. The officer is expected to recover.

Lewis was charged with one count of felony battery on a police officer, one count of possession of a schedule II narcotic and one count of entering and remaining after forbidden.

