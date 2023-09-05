Harrison County Sheriff’s Office begins extradition process for homicide suspect found in Maine

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum gets an update from Harrison County Sheriff BJ Fletcher on the extradition of Kristopher Dylan Ratcliff, 36, of Gilmer, who was arrested in Bangor, ME in July by U.S. Marshals.

Ratcliff is wanted in connection with a July 4 murder near Ore City, in which Jeremy Vick, 35, had been shot to death.

In the original case, a call regarding a shooting on Lazy Lake Road just south-east of Ore City was put in to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office around 7:47 a.m. Deputies arrived to find that the incident had occurred in the front lawn of a residence there and had resulted in one victim, later identified as Vick, with severe injuries. Vick died of his injuries in Good Shepherd Hospital, Longview, later that day.

