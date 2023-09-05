Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Frozen chicken strip meals recalled due to possible plastic contamination

Conagra Brands is recalling more than 245,000 pounds of Banquet frozen chicken strips because...
Conagra Brands is recalling more than 245,000 pounds of Banquet frozen chicken strips because of plastic concerns.(USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 245,000 pounds of frozen chicken strips meals have been recalled because they could contain pieces of plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Services says ConAgra Brands Inc. has recalled approximately 245,366 pounds of the meals.

The recall includes “Banquet Chicken Strips Meal” with ‘Best if used by dates’ of December 11, 20-24, January 1, 20-25, or January 7, 20-25.

The FSIS says there has been at least one reported injury.

Anyone with the recalled product is urged to throw them away or return the products to the store.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Jackie Loveless
Retired Bossier deputy known as ‘praying deputy’ dies over Labor Day weekend
A tractor-trailer rig caught fire the morning of Sept. 3, 2023, at Interstate 20 at Pines Road,...
Big rig fire stops all traffic on I-20 West
A 93-year-old woman in California was mauled to death by a pair of dogs who had escaped from...
‘It was chaos’: 93-year-old woman killed in dog attack, neighbors say
Labor Day weekend shooting ends with one dead and another injured.
1 injured, 1 dead after altercation leads to shooting at Time Out bar
FILE - Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the...
Biden tells Idalia’s Florida victims ‘your nation has your back’

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Maine One at the White...
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, but President Biden’s results negative so far
Heavy rainfall floods the streets in Las Vegas.
13-year-old boy drowned in Las Vegas floodwaters caused by heavy rain
Putin says Russia hasn't refused negotiations over the Ukraine conflict.
Putin says he won’t renew the grain deal until the West meets his demands. The West says it has
FILE - A TV screen shows file images of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader...
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin in Russia this month, US official says