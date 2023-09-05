Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Citizen Police Academy hopes to build trust between law enforcement, community

By Michael Barnes
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The City of Marshall is making an effort to build trust between law enforcement and residents through their new Community Policing Program.

The goal of the initiative is to provide opportunities for the community to be educated on everyday Marshall Police Department operations.

The Citizen Police Academy is a six-week program that consists of lectures and hands-on activities. The CPA is led by officers whose current assignments are directly involved in the policing activities covered in their segment of the academy.

ACADEMY SCHEDULE

  • Tuesday, September 5
    • Orientation & tour of facilities
    • Welcome by the Chief of Police
    • Racial profiling prevention & documentation
  • Tuesday, September 12 – Marshall Police Dept.
    • Criminal Investigations Division
    • Financial crimes
    • Crisis Intervention/mental health officer
  • Tuesday, September 19- Marshall Police Dept.
    • Narcotics & Task Force
    • Gangs
    • Violent crimes
  • Tuesday, September 26- Marshall Police Dept. Range
    • Patrol functions
    • Community Policing
    • Special Response Team
    • Drone technology
  • Thursday, October 5 - Marshall Police Dept. (Day changed due to National Night Out on Oct. 3)
    • Crime Scene Investigations
    • FARO demonstration
    • SFST/Traffic
  • Tuesday, October 10 - Marshall Police Dept. Range
    • Force on force scenarios
    • Course completion ceremony

The highly anticipated Citizen Police Academy is already at capacity.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Jackie Loveless
Retired Bossier deputy known as ‘praying deputy’ dies over Labor Day weekend
Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
A 93-year-old woman in California was mauled to death by a pair of dogs who had escaped from...
‘It was chaos’: 93-year-old woman killed in dog attack, neighbors say
"Outdoor cooking is not a citable offense, but if your cooking creates a fire that the fire...
Louisiana burn ban had some searching for alternatives to outdoor cooking
Storms possible this afternoon
Storms could dampen your Labor Day plans

Latest News

Citizen Police Academy hopes to build trust between law enforcement, community
Wiener dogs, horses race on Labor Day at LaDowns
LaDowns races wiener dogs, horses on Labor Day
“Mentally, it can cause a child to have a really low self-esteem; it can cause anxiety, stress,...
East Texas counselor discusses bullying increase shown in new survey
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog