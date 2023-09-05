Citizen Police Academy hopes to build trust between law enforcement, community

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The City of Marshall is making an effort to build trust between law enforcement and residents through their new Community Policing Program.

The goal of the initiative is to provide opportunities for the community to be educated on everyday Marshall Police Department operations.

The Citizen Police Academy is a six-week program that consists of lectures and hands-on activities. The CPA is led by officers whose current assignments are directly involved in the policing activities covered in their segment of the academy.

ACADEMY SCHEDULE

Tuesday, September 5 Orientation & tour of facilities Welcome by the Chief of Police Racial profiling prevention & documentation

Tuesday, September 12 – Marshall Police Dept. Criminal Investigations Division Financial crimes Crisis Intervention/mental health officer

Tuesday, September 19- Marshall Police Dept. Narcotics & Task Force Gangs Violent crimes

Tuesday, September 26- Marshall Police Dept. Range Patrol functions Community Policing Special Response Team Drone technology

Thursday, October 5 - Marshall Police Dept. (Day changed due to National Night Out on Oct. 3) Crime Scene Investigations FARO demonstration SFST/Traffic

Tuesday, October 10 - Marshall Police Dept. Range Force on force scenarios Course completion ceremony



The highly anticipated Citizen Police Academy is already at capacity.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.