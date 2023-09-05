Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Another run at triple digit heat ahead this week

By Jeff Castle
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The massive heat dome that brought a record hot August is set to return for a few days this week and bring at least a couple more afternoons in the triple digits with it. By the weekend a cold front is expected to slip into the ArkLaTex lowering our temperatures by a few degrees.

We’ll be warm and muggy overnight under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will bring a hot and humid start to the short work week after the long Labor Day holiday weekend. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s for highs, but with the humidity it will feel like 105+. A few more showers and storms are likely, but rain is expected to be spotty in coverage. Wednesday will be another steamy day and very likely a dry one as well. Temperatures will be back in the upper 90s to near 100.

The hottest days of the week are looking like Thursday and Friday. Triple digit temperatures look probable with little to no chance of rain to cool us off. More heat alerts are expected through the end of the week.

The pattern shifts just enough as we head into the weekend for a cold front to drop into the area on Saturday. Some showers and storms will accompany the front and the heat will begin to back down, although temperatures will still remain well into the 90s. By Sunday the humidity will be dropping, but temperatures will remain in the 90s for highs.

Have a good night!

